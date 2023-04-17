Calls to Ban Drag Shows Targeted at Children — The Shovel

USA: There are mounting calls for a blanket ban on shows performed by men wearing dresses and jewellery, particularly when children might be present.

Advocates say the so-called ‘religious’ performance are inappropriate, often contain unwholesome messages and include make believe stories that children may take as real.

“Do we really want our children to be watching these shows where men are dressed up as women, give themselves bizarre stage-names and then parade around the stage talking about virgins and sex? No thanks,” one woman from Texas said. “It might look harmless – just a guy in a dress reading fairytales to kids. But it’s really not appropriate”.

Others pointed to statistics which showed children at these performances were sometimes being groomed. “I’m not saying that every one of these performers is a paedophile, but an alarming number are. It’s really not a safe place for children to be”.