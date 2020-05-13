Smug. Comments. Written. In. Single. Word. Sentences. Are. Fucking. Annoying. Research. Confirms.

Comments. On. Social. Media. That. Are. Written. With. A. Full. Stop. Between. Every. Fucking. Word. Do. Not. Make. You. Sound. More. Persuasive. Or. Smart. But. Are. Actually. Just. Massively. Smug. And. Irritating. New. Research. Has. Found.

The 👏 research 👏 also 👏showed 👏that 👏putting 👏 a 👏 clap 👏 between 👏 each 👏 word 👏 doesn’t 👏 help 👏 you 👏 get 👏 your 👏 point 👏 across 👏 it 👏just 👏makes 👏 you 👏 look 👏 like 👏a 👏 dick. 👏👏👏

THe reSeaRcHers hAd no idEa WhAt tHe fUCk tHis iS

WRITING IN CAPS LOCK DOES GET MORE ATTENTION THOUGH!

