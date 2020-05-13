Home / Lifestyle / Smug. Comments. Written. In. Single. Word. Sentences. Are. Fucking. Annoying. Research. Confirms.

Smug. Comments. Written. In. Single. Word. Sentences. Are. Fucking. Annoying. Research. Confirms.

May 13, 2020

Comments. On. Social. Media. That. Are. Written. With. A. Full. Stop. Between. Every. Fucking. Word. Do. Not. Make. You. Sound. More. Persuasive. Or. Smart. But. Are. Actually. Just. Massively. Smug. And. Irritating. New. Research. Has. Found.

The 👏 research 👏 also 👏showed 👏that 👏putting 👏 a 👏 clap 👏 between 👏 each 👏 word 👏 doesn’t 👏 help 👏 you 👏 get 👏 your 👏 point 👏 across 👏 it 👏just 👏makes 👏 you 👏 look 👏 like 👏a 👏 dick. 👏👏👏

THe reSeaRcHers hAd no idEa WhAt tHe fUCk tHis iS

WRITING IN CAPS LOCK DOES GET MORE ATTENTION THOUGH!

