In a rare day of positive news for the state, New South Wales has recorded zero new coronavirus cases and broadcaster Alan Jones announced his retirement from radio.

The virus is known to be highly infectious, with a range of nasty side effects. COVID-19 is also said to be dangerous.

“COVID-19 can lead to flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath, but on the plus side it doesn’t incite race riots,” an expert said.

Analysis shows that as many as a million people have been infected in NSW, around two thousand of those with coronavirus.

Experts warned that the female population was at a much higher risk of coming under attack. They also cautioned that the virus was not yet fully eradicated and could still re-emerge, possibly on Sky News After Dark.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram