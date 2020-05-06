Correct Pronunciation Of X Æ A-12 Is: “My · Pa-rents · Are · Wan-kers”

Experts have confirmed that the correct pronunciation of tech billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes’s newborn child X Æ A-12 is ‘My · Pa-rents · Are · Wan-kers’, or ‘You-ll · be · bull-ied · at · school’ for short.

It clears up any confusion, with some fans thinking it was pronounced ‘Pub-lic-i-ty · Whore’. One maths student thought it was an exam question.

The famous couple said they had come up with the name themselves. “Unlike other children, our child is totally unique. So we wanted a name that was difficult to spell and impossible to type,” Musk said.

“But we also know that a name is something that a child will have for the rest of its life, which is why we wanted something that would draw as much attention to us over the next 24-48 hours as possible”.

