Virgin Allows Customers To Purchase Airline As Optional Add-On

Virgin Australia customers will be able to purchase extra baggage, insurance or Virgin Australia Pty Ltd as part of a new online booking process unveiled today.

Virgin CEO Paul Scurrah said the airline was always looking to offer passengers extra value, and this was a great way for travellers to customise their trip.

“It’s very simple. Just tick if you’d like to offset your flight or buy the airline when you checkout online,” Scurrah said.

“If you forget to tick the box, don’t worry, there will be a pop up that says ‘Are you sure you don’t want to purchase Virgin Australia?’ It couldn’t be simpler”.

The airline add-on will cost $2 for Virgin Australia, or $1.50 when bundled with Tiger Airways. It also comes with $5 billion in complimentary debt.

Scurrah said at this stage the new feature would be an opt-in purchase, but that may change to an opt-out system depending on how the program goes.

“We’re confident customers will love this. Research has told us that passengers want to feel real ownership of the brands they engage with. This is a wonderful opportunity for them to own Virgin Australia”.

At the time of publication no-one had purchased the add-on.

