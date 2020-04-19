American Protesters Declare Their 1st Amendment Right To Be Fucking Idiots

Thousands of protesters have gathered in cities across America to remind lawmakers that it is their God given right to act like a total fucking doughnut in the face of a global pandemic.

In cities in Texas, Maryland, Ohio and beyond, locals came together to denounce what they believe is the illegal restriction of their rights.

“Acting like an absolute arseclown during a global emergency is my birthright as an American,” one man at a rally in Fort Worth said.

“They can shut down our shopping centres. They can shut down our restaurants. But there’s nothing in the law that allows them to trample on an American’s right to gather closely together in large groups during the outbreak of a highly contagious virus,” he said.

Another man said it was important to come together in times like these. “When the government is seeking to crush your civil liberties because of an infectious human-to-human disease, the best way to fight back is by locking arms with hundreds of other fellow Americans and shouting ‘no way!’”

