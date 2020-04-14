Woman Complaining About Crowds Yet To Realise She Is Part Of Crowd

A Melbourne woman who posted an angry message on social media about the number of people out and about in a local park is yet to realise she is one of the people out and about in the local park.

Jenny Bridgetown – who said she was only out because she needed to get some essential exercise – complained that people were blatantly breaking the rules by coming to a park to run or walk.

“It’s so infuriating to see all of these people out in a public place just hanging around or looking at their phones,” she typed while standing in a public place on her phone.

Bridgetown said she had to take it upon herself to approach these people to tell them they were breaking the rules. “I went right up to them and told them in no uncertain terms that what they were doing was against the rules, and I immediately called the police,” she said.

She called the police and was fined.

