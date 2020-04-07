REPORT: We Created An Exponential Graph Because That’s What People Seem To Be Into Right Now

We’ve created a graph that starts off horizontally but then kicks right up so it’s almost vertical, because that kind of thing is really popular right now.

A spokesperson said it was a reflection of The Shovel’s ongoing commitment to give customers what they want. “Usually at this time of year we’d release a straight-line graph, or perhaps a pie chart. But we’re seeing really strong interest in exponential graphs right now, so we got straight to work on creating one of those”.

The spokesperson said there had been a lot of demand for a version of the graph the flattens off at the end. “We’re working on one of those right now”.

