Authorities are warning people to stay indoors after a nasty virus was released into the community today.

The outbreak is part of a broader epidemic known as ‘The Catholic Church’ or TCC, a dangerous infection that can seriously affect people’s wellbeing. Many thousands of people have already been infected, with the negative impacts said to disproportionately affect young people.

“We’ve seen a surge in cases over recent years, but our fear is that only a small number of them are being reported,” authorities said.

“We are trying to flatten the curve and reduce the number of new outbreaks, but TCC is a very savvy virus. Let’s just say it isn’t very cooperative”.

Experts have told people to use caution. “Please stay at home, only come out if you have to, and wash your hands”.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram