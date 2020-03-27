Australia’s Coronavirus Restrictions Explained

There’s been some confusion over the recent coronavirus restrictions put in place by the Australian Government. This simple list clears up any misunderstandings.

Australia Coronavirus Restrictions

Nail salons to close, except in East Brunswick and Chatswood. Maximum 4 nails per consultation. Except Sundays (3 nails)

Weddings can go ahead but must only include the couple, the celebrant and your 3 rd best friend from high school

best friend from high school Haircuts permitted as long as the hairdresser is standing at least 1.5 metres away (1.8m in NSW)

Food courts are off limits, unless you’re going to McDonalds for an apple pie. Maximum 3 apple pies per customer. Five if it’s for a wedding

No sport whatsoever. Except bootcamps. (150 millilitre sweat-per-participant rule strictly enforced)

Take away once a week. Twice if you’ve had a big week & you think you’ve earned it

All non-food markets to close, except Phil’s Motor Market in Newcastle

Public transport for essential workers only. Everyone is an essential worker

Dinner parties are advised against, unless you’re holding a murder mystery themed dinner party in which case it’s illegal

Schools to remain open, except in Vic, NSW, Qld, WA, SA, Tas, ACT and NT

