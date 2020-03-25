Angus Taylor Says Fact He Owns 2,000 Hairdressing Salons Is Total Coincidence ﻿

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says there is absolutely no connection between his portfolio of 2,000 hairdressing salons and the government’s decision to very specifically allow hairdressers to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis.

Taylor said he and the directors of his hairdressing chain ‘30-Minute Haircut’ had no idea the government was planning to exempt hairdressers.

“If you read the cabinet meeting minutes that I doctored, you’ll see that I wasn’t even a part of the decision-making process,” he said.

Mr Taylor said his hairdressers provided a valuable service to the community, and would continue to operate as long as they were able. His other businesses ’10-Person Bootcamp’ and ‘Weddings For 5’ would also remain open.

