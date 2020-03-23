Scott Morrison Defined As Non-Essential Service ﻿

Scott Morrison is not critical to the nation’s response to COVID-19, it has been confirmed.

As state premiers moved to take the lead in defining Australia’s response, there was some confusion about what was considered essential.

But a statement released this morning confirmed the Prime Minister was not on the list of national-critical services.

“Obviously things like pharmacies and petrol stations are on the list, but less useful things like Scott Morrison are not,” the statement read.

“He’s a bit like a music concert or a pokies lounge – a lot of colour and movement, but not really critical in the fight against COVID-19.

“While we recognise some people have become used to seeing the Prime Minister each day, the truth is we can probably shut him down without too much disruption”.

A small favour to ask: It’s expensive having journalists stationed across the country, breaking the important stories of the day. So it’s lucky we don’t do that. But creating all of this relentless comedy does take time, and unfortunately you can’t pay for groceries with Facebook likes (we tried, it was awkward). So if you enjoyed this article, you might consider donating to The Shovel. It costs as little as $3 a month – about the cost of a cheap coffee, or a sheet of toilet paper on the black market. Click here.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram